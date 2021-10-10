Advertisement

SENT Topeka celebrates second addition to Hi-Crest neighborhood

By Isaac French
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The latest addition to the Hi-Crest neighborhood opened its doors to the public for a peek inside on Saturday.

The home located on SE Irvingham is Sent Topeka’s second newly built home in the Hi-Crest neighborhood.

Neighbors were invited in to tour the home and celebrate the accomplishment with SENT staff, board members, and community stakeholders.

Timothy Vincent, the construction manager for the project, says he’s glad to continue helping the neighborhood grow.

“I just live right down the road so this is something I am very passionate about, seeing my community thrive and just taking pride in it is something I want everyone to do.”

Vincent says the home is only the second newly built structure in the neighborhood in over sixty years.

