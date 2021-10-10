Schurig finds Letcher Jr. in Washburn 23-20 OT win over Fort Hays State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In an overtime thriller, Washburn topped Fort Hays State winning 23-20.

Washburn’s normally electric offense was stymied in the first half. The Ichabods trailed 7-0 heading into halftime.

Coming into the second half, the Ichabods offense finally started to make big plays.

Washburn quarterback Mitch Schurig found James Letcher Jr. for the team’s first touchdown to tie it up at 7-7. The Tigers quickly regained the lead, but Washburn scored 10 unanswered points to reclaim the lead.

That scoring run was highlighted by a sensational grab by receiver Peter Afful. He plucked the ball out of the air despite tight coverage, ran the tight rope down the sideline and scored a 65-yard touchdown.

Washburn led 17-14, but Fort Hays State was able to march down the field and kick a field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Fort Hays State was on offense first and the Ichabods clamped up on defense to only allow a field goal.

When it was the Ichabods turn to take the field, they went for the win. Schurig rifled a pass to Letcher Jr. and the receiver hauled in the game-winning touchdown grab.

Schurig completed 25/31 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns. Letcher Jr. caught five passes for 56 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Peter Afful caught 4 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown catch.

Washburn (4-2) will host Northwest Missouri State (5-0) on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The game is scheduled to be kicked off at 1:00 p.m.

