Riley celebrates 150 years with annual fall festival

By Becky Goff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Riley, Kan. (WIBW) - Celebrating 150 years of community, the town of Riley, in northern Riley County, hosted its annual fall festival on Saturday.

Local youth organizations, law enforcement, and fire fighters led the parade through downtown Riley, with the Riley County High School Band performing as the finale.

Car enthusiasts brought out antique and unusual vehicles to show off their pride and joys to the community.

“There’s a lot of things that you don’t usually see in Riley.” Riley County resident, Conner Orona says.

Family friendly activities were held throughout the day, with a barbeque contest wrapping up the afternoon.

“It’s just great to have our whole community come together and support Riley Pride and the community, and the sesquicentennial.” Riley Pride, co-president, Kelli Smith says.

The Kansas Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers demonstrated how to properly process a deer for consumption without having to rely on a meat processing plant to do it for them.

“Our goal is to kind of take some of that intimidation out and show that anybody can really do it.” Kansas Chapter Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, vice chair, Jeff Hancock says.

Members of the Riley City Fire Department and the Riley County Police Department also held demonstrations of equipment they use on the job.

