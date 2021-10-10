Randolph Elementary carnival offers fun to support good cause

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Randolph Elementary invited the community to its annual school carnival on Saturday evening.

The carnival featured inflatables, games, and a cake walk for the kids.

There was also a silent auction and a raffle for the adults.

100% of the proceeds from the event will help the PTO provide supplies for Randolph Elementary teachers.

“Its really important because especially teachers, I don’t think a lot of people realize that they pay for a lot of things for their classroom themselves, so this gives them an outlet so they can come request funds for certain things they want to try out in their classrooms,” said Brandi Whisler, a member of the school’s PTO.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.