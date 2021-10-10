Junction City High School hosts open house & ribbon cutting

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly a quarter of a mile long, the brand-new high school in Junction City opened its doors to the public Saturday.

The new facility is one of the largest schools in the State of Kansas, by square footage, with state-of-the-art classrooms.

“It has everything that a child or a parent would desire their child to have in terms of teaching and learning.” Junction City High School Principal Merrier Jackson says.

The community support was key in creating this new facility which will provide continued opportunities for student success following high school.

“Kids leave here with skills that are marketable skills right away, and it’s based on the direction that they’ve chosen.” Jackson says.

Students choose one of three career academies to concentrate their studies allowing them to bring their dreams to life.

“We’ve found a way to really land in the traditional learning and provide children with those hands-on opportunities that really will lead towards the career pathway of their choice.” Jackson says.

For just over a month, students have been attending school in the new building.

“They are still getting their rhythm; still learning some things about the building as far as how we want to provide coverage, supervision, but overall, it’s been a great start, teachers are doing a wonderful job. And we’re just excited again to have this facility in our school district.” USD 475 Geary County Schools superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston says.

Following the ribbon cutting, the school was opened to the public for tours of the new high school, with students giving guided tours.

