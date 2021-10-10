Advertisement

Harvesters food disribution set for Tuesday at Stormont Vail Events Center

A Harvesters food distribution will take place starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Stormont Vail...
A Harvesters food distribution will take place starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Stormont Vail Event Center.(Phil Anderson)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available while supplies last on Tuesday at Stormont Vail Event Center.

The food distribution will take place starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Stormont Vail Event Center -South parking lot.

Harvesters say volunteers are always welcome and needed and should arrive about 8:00 a.m. 

Vehicles are parked as they arrive and will begin on a first-come-first basis.

No I.D. or income information is needed, just the number of persons living in the household.

The event is sponsored by Topeka Bible Church and Topeka TurAround Team.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
St. Francis: Nearly half of hospitalized COVID patients are fully vaccinated
Richard Showalter (Source: Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
Man sentenced to over 100 years behind bars for part in 2018 double homicide
Clinton Peck, 33
Man who rammed truck into patrol vehicle while running from cops found in Kansas City
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office is looking for Lakota Rigsby, 5.
Missing Shawnee Co. 5-year-old found safe
FILE - People in the JCPS school board meeting crowd disrupted Tuesday's meeting over armed...
Kansas lawmakers call for answers after FBI requests investigation into parents at school board meetings

Latest News

Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast
Manhattan Fire Department held its annual open house event
Manhattan Fire Department held its annual open house event
Sunday 10AM
Sunday 10AM
Many people took advantage of Saturday's weather for Prince of Peace Lutheran Church's...
Prince of Peace expands Oktoberfest to community