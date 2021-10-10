Harvesters food disribution set for Tuesday at Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free food will be available while supplies last on Tuesday at Stormont Vail Event Center.

The food distribution will take place starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Stormont Vail Event Center -South parking lot.

Harvesters say volunteers are always welcome and needed and should arrive about 8:00 a.m.

Vehicles are parked as they arrive and will begin on a first-come-first basis.

No I.D. or income information is needed, just the number of persons living in the household.

The event is sponsored by Topeka Bible Church and Topeka TurAround Team.

