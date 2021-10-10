Advertisement

Electric dryer cause of Saturday East Topeka structure fire

Damage caused by electric fire in East Topeka
(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No one was seriously injured following a structure fire in East Topeka Saturday night.

Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said the Topeka Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire at 2000 SE Echo Ridge Circle at 7:30 Saturday night.

Harrison said crews found smoke and flames coming from the single-story wood flame residential duplex structure.

Firefighters found one man who was able to get out on his own before crews arrived.

The man experienced non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was in the building.

An early investigation found the cause of the fire to be accidental and linked with an electric dryer malfunction.

The estimated damage amounts to $90,000.

Working smoke detectors were not found inside the home.

