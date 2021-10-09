Saturday forecast: Daily record heat in the 90s and elevated fire danger

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Daily record high temperatures will be under the gun today as temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s area wide. The record in Topeka for October 9 is 92 degrees set back in 1954. We are going to make a run at hitting 93 today.

Strong south winds at 10 to 20 mph paired with low relative humidity today spell out an elevated fire danger this afternoon and therefore outdoor burning should be avoided.

Today: Decreasing Clouds especially south of I-70. Highs in the low-mid 90s where clouds clear fastest. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

A cold front nears the area today and slowly pushes through Sunday afternoon giving the area a slight chance for scattered rain showers late in the day Sunday. Heavy rainfall is expected mainly for areas along and southeast of the I-35 corridor between Emporia up to Topeka with much lower amounts in North-Central Kansas. The front will knock temperatures back down to the 70s for the rest of the forecast period.

Lows Monday night near 50 degrees with highs Tuesday warming to the upper 70s with strong south winds again at 10 to 15 mph. There is a chance for scattered rain showers and storms on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The rainfall pattern this time looks less widespread than what we are expecting on Sunday night with the heaviest amounts again being farther east.

We clear the skies a bit on Wednesday afternoon with temperatures staying mild in the mid 70s before a cold front passes through Wednesday night. Thursday should stay in the low 70s with upper 40s for Thursday night under mostly sunny skies.

The rain chance previously mentioned for Friday has been removed from the forecast as the latest track places the system to our south. We have a couple rain chances that are looking likely for this week and we will take all we can get.

8-Day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

With tomorrow’s heat use caution, stay hydrated. For those heading to the Chiefs game this Sunday, it would be a good idea to plan for the rain especially for the second half. Hopefully the game is not delayed by lightning, but that is a possibility.

Marginal severe storm potential in SE Kansas (WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

