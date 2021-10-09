Advertisement

Prince of Peace expands Oktoberfest to community

Prince of Peace Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 9, 2021
Prince of Peace Oktoberfest on Saturday, October 9, 2021(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people took advantage of Saturday’s warm weather to celebrate Oktoberfest at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

Features of the event included more than 40 vendors, food trucks, a cakewalk and a bounce house.

The event has been held in past years but this marked the first year it was open to the public.

“It’s just an event to get the community out let them know about Prince of Peace and let everyone have a great time,” said volunteer Margaret Carreno.

The church did not charge admission or a fee to vendors so the event could be accessible for everyone.

“It’s not about money it’s about the community coming out having fun and getting through this COVID,” said Carreno.

“What everyone has said is that it feels good to get out.”

Nikki Anderson, the head of Fellowship at the church said expanding to others fits with the church’s mission.

“We care about them we truly care about them and we want them to care about us and if they don’t know how can we do that,” she said.

“That is what Jesus is about is spreading the word and getting out and serving,” added Carreno.

The church is hoping to include the community in Oktoberfest on an annual basis.

