Organizations pair up to bowl a strike against breast cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two organizations teamed up in an effort to bowl a strike against breast cancer Saturday.

Kaw Valley USBC and the Race Against Breast Cancer(RABC) held their third annual bowling fundraiser at Gage Bowl.

The money raised supports both organizations.

Funds go towards low or no cost mammograms for people in Northeast Kansas.

Proceeds also help fund bowling scholarships for teens as they head off to school.

The event takes on a special meaning for Katy Nelson with RABC as a breast cancer survivor.

“They helped me and I wanna help them and I wanna help other men and women just so they don’t have to feel like they get that mammogram that’s so needed,” she said.

“Many people overlook the fact that men get breast cancer too it doesn’t discriminate on gender, race it attacks.”

The event also included a silent auction.

