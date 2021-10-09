Advertisement

Man walking across Kansas for Unbound awareness stops in Topeka

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man making his way across the state to raise awareness for his organization stopped in Topeka Friday.

Jake Hentzen works as an accountant for the Kansas City, Kansas based nonprofit Unbound.

It is an organization sponsoring children and the elderly in 19 different countries...

Hentzen started walking from the Colorado border on September 1st.

He said it’s symbolic of helping others ‘walk out’ of poverty...

Relatives and colleagues are supporting him on the road.

He said his dad made a similar trek.

“Its an act of solidarity my father walked from Kansas to Guatemala in 1996 and then again from Guatemala to Chile in 2009and it was a gesture to show the families we support a way to say “we’re with you, you’re not alone,” he said.

Hentzen expects to be in Kansas City by Thursday.

