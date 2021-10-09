Kids learn from the pros at rodeo school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids had the chance to learn some rodeo skills from the pros with the Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association (PAFRA).

PAFRA hosted the boot camp Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center before the closing night of their world championship event Saturday.

The kids learned the mechanics of bull riding, team rope and how to ride a horse!

Connie Kudron with PAFRA said she hopes the kids gained an appreciation for animals and a respect for the veterans who are participating in the rodeo.

