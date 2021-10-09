HHHS begins auctioning items for their Appétit Gala

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auction items available for online bidding now for Helping Hands Humane Society’s Annual Bone Appétit Gala.

Bone Appétit 2021 will be a hybrid event with the in-person portion taking place at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, KS on Saturday, October 16th.

Check-in begins at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m., followed by an award presentation, shelter update, and live auction including a Kansas City Chiefs football signed by Travis Kelce.

Indigo Jazz, a jazz ensemble based in Kansas City, will be performing.

“We can’t wait to celebrate the human-animal bond with our supporters this year at Bone Appétit,” says Grace Clinton, Director of Business Development and Special Events. “We have some amazing auction items to offer, thanks to donations from many local businesses and the hard work of our staff and volunteers. Our goal for this event is to reflect on all the good work we’ve been able to do for animals this past year while raising money to help the thousands more who will be coming through our doors in the year to come!”

There is a virtual option for those who would rather enjoy the event from the comfort of their home. Presentations will be live streamed for those with virtual tickets, and everyone can bid online right from their smartphones. HHHS says only in-person attendees will be eligible to bid on live auction items.

If you would like to purchase an entire virtual table, ten guests gathering from home, you will also receive a catered meal from Behr Paws Southern Oven.

Purchase in-person or virtual tickets by Wednesday, October 13th here: http://www.2021ba.givesmart.com

HHHS says More will be revealed as the event nears, and all online bidding will close at 8 p.m. on October 16th. If you are not in-person at the event and win an item, you can pick it up from the shelter Sunday, October 17th from 1-5 p.m., Monday, October 18th from 1-6 p.m., or Tuesday, October 19th from 1-6 p.m.

