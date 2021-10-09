The Botanical garden lit up at Ward-Meade Park for a bonus weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People trailed through Old Prairie Town and the Ward-Meade Park Botanical garden Friday night, giving us a bonus weekend of Garden Glow!

“It’s good for people to get out in the community, meet one another enjoy one another and just have a great time,” Beverly Deleom said.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation extended the Garden Glow an extra weekend.

“Well we had such a great response in the first part, we just decided to add another weekend to allow people one more opportunity to come to see the Garden Glow,” Curt Loupe with Friends of Ward-Meade said. “To see all the different displays and things we have on here and join the time beautiful night so perfect.”

This time, visitors could see familiar and new displays.

“We added a few displays, the ghost, drawing the train, that thing basically it a celebrates fall and harvest,” Loupe explained. “We’ve got music tonight, of course, kettle corn that’s always a popular one, I think the cookies are for sale as well. So you get something to eat and drink and enjoy yourself.”

Stella Evertson and Beverly Deleom both attended the first garden glow last year and are making it a tradition.

“It’s so interesting and I like the shine of the lights and, last year I brought my grandson who moved here from Nebraska and he was so, ‘oh I mean he took so many pictures you wouldn’t believe,” Deleom emphasized.

“I love every part and flower loves it too, and its wonderful weather, you can’t ask any better than this weather,” Stella Evertson added.

Garden Glow is an evening for everyone to enjoy.

“I never knew this was here and I’ve lived in Topeka my whole life. So we want to invite people out and we pick the turn of the century town and people can go in to see those kinds of things so it’s a great opportunity for families to get together have a low-cost fund,” Loupe said.

The Garden Glow is open Saturday from 7 pm to 10 pm.

Admission is a five-dollar donation and children age five and under are free.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.