Waterfowl hunters in Kansas face new regulations for fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waterfowl hunters in Kansas are now required to follow new regulations for the fall season.

To ensure the state’s natural resources are accessible and enjoyable to everyone, especially public lands, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Commissioners recently approved new staff recommendations for regulations.

KDWP said the changes are related to waterfowl and hunting on select Department-managed wetlands. The changes will go into effect this fall and are meant to improve the overall experience and safety for waterfowl hunters that use Kansas public lands.

“Last season, many waterfowl hunters expressed concerns about overcrowding, vessels being operated unsafely, and waterfowl being disturbed unnecessarily on public lands,” said KDWP Public Lands Division director Stuart Schrag. “We took those concerns seriously and immediately began developing a plan to significantly improve the overall hunting experience for our public lands hunters moving forward. It won’t solve every issue that needs addressed, but we’re confident these changes will be a big step in the right direction.”

In an effort to deter unsafe operation of motor vehicles at Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area and to reduce unnecessary disturbance of waterfowl on the marsh, KDWP said a “No Wake” regulation has been put into place for all pools open to motor vehicles.

KDWP said to improve the experience of those that visit Cheyenne Bottoms, now motor vehicles will be allowed in Pool 4A after 1 p.m. and Pool 3A is closed to motor vehicles completely.

“To help ensure hunters are aware of and complying with these new regulations, the Department will bring in additional officers to help patrol and educate hunters at Cheyenne Bottoms throughout the season,” said KDWP Law Enforcement Division director Colonel Greg Kyser. “It’s a big complex, and there’s certainly enough room for everyone, so we just want to make sure that things goes smoothly for all parties involved, and that conflicts are kept to a minimum.”

In addition to compliance checks for waterfowl hunting regulations, KDWP said Public Lands and Law Enforcement staff will also verify hunters use the i-Sportsman electronic check-in and check-out system.

“Data provided through the i-Sportsman program has proven to be invaluable for having informed discussions and making sound decisions that benefit the majority of our public land users,” added Schrag. “Without i-Sportsman compliance on properties where it is required, justifying appropriate regulatory changes can be much more challenging.”

New for hunters at Neosho Wildlife Area near St. Paul, KDWP said there will be a time restriction on access to wetlands to ensure no hunting group has an unfair advantage over others when they secure a hunting spot. At the June 17 public hearing, Commissioners said they approved a regulation to prevent access to the wetlands before 5 a.m. and require all hunters to exit the area within an hour after sunset.

Lastly, KDWP said Commissioners approved a regulation to prohibit the use of motor vehicles on McPherson Valley Wetlands, a complex within 50-miles of Cheyenne Bottoms and Quivira National Wildlife Refuge that offers 1,750 combined surface acres of water.

“We hope this year’s waterfowl seasons are safe and enjoyable for everyone on Kansas public lands,” said Schrag. “We just ask that users please be respectful and courteous of others, and remember that these are shared resources for all – wildlife included.”

