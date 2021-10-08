Washburn preps for in-state foe on Hall of Fame Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods will look to bounce back from last week’s loss Saturday, hosting Fort Hays State at 1:00 p.m.

Craig Schurig’s squad will look to snap a three-game losing streak to the familiar foe as the ‘Bods face their second in-state rival in two weeks.

“They’re very similar to us,” Schurig said. “We both have the same record, we’ve kind of had some ups and downs during the season but when we’re on, we’re both really good. So hopefully it’s an outstanding football game. They’re a really good team. They’re kind of playing hot right now, so hopefully we can cool them off a little bit.”

The game features two of the top offenses across NCAA Division II. Washburn currently ranks second in the conference in total offense (488.8 yards per game) and 10th nationally. Fort Hays State leads the MIAA in total offense, and sits fifth nationally in the same category.

Under center, both team’s quarterbacks sit in the top ten in the country in passing yards. Washburn quarterback Mitch Schurig sits 9th in the country (1,530), with Fort Hays State QB Chance Fuller right behind in 10th (1,525).

The keys to Schurig’s elite play this season?

“The O-line’s ability in our run game and pass game,” the senior said. “They’ve done a great job for me thus far, limiting the sacks and hits I’ve had to take. Then when I get the ball into the playmakers’ hands, they do their thing. They’ve been able to make phenomenal plays for me and the offense, so credit goes to them.”

The Ichabods will face a defense ranked third in the MIAA in total defense (359.2 yards per game).

”They’re unique up front with how they get to the passer,” Mitch said. “So just being able to have a different level of pocket presence, and then also taking care of the football but getting it to our playmakers.”

Washburn will honor the 2021 inductees of its Athletics Hall of Fame at halftime of the game.

Six former Ichabods will be honored, including co-defensive coordinator Zach Watkins.

Washburn @IchabodFTBL returns home to face FHSU on Hall of Fame Day Saturday #GoBods https://t.co/SkcuGAV4CU — Washburn Athletics (@wusports) October 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.