Two arrested after guns, drugs found during traffic stop

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office arrested Stefon Butler (left) and Beth Mikita (right) on Oct....
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office arrested Stefon Butler (left) and Beth Mikita (right) on Oct. 6, 2021.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A male and female are behind bars after deputies found guns and drugs during a traffic stop.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a male and female are in custody following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of SW 10th St. on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies found illegal drugs in the car, including methamphetamine, as well as guns.

The Sheriff’s Office said Stefon C. Butler, 34, and Beth A. Mikita, 48, both of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.

Butler was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and criminal possession of a firearm. Mikita was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

This is an ongoing investigation.

