Advertisement

As TPD vies for reaccreditation, Topekans invited to comment on department’s ability to comply with standards

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Topeka Police Department vies for reaccreditation, Topekans have been invited to publicly comment on the department’s ability to comply with accreditation standards.

The Topeka Police Department says it wants to maintain its accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. It said CALEA accredited agencies are required to comply with standards in four areas: policy and procedure, administration, operations, and support services.

TPD said it is scheduled for an on-site evaluation as part of the process.

As part of the assessment, officers and members of the community are invited to comment on the Police Department’s ability to comply with standards at an in-person public information meeting on Monday, Oct. 25, at 5 p.m. TPD said the session will be held at the Holliday Building at 620 SE Madison St.

Additionally, TPD said employees and members of the community can offer comments over the phone on Tuesday, Oct. 26, between 1 and 3 p.m. at 785-368-9001.

TPD said comments during the information meeting and telephone session are limited to 10 minutes and are required to address its ability to comply with CALEA standards. Those that wish to submit a written comment can mail it to Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainsville, VA 20155.

TPD said it has maintained CALEA accreditation since the 1990s.

To review CALEA standards, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Peck, 33
Shawnee Co. deputies search for suspect after he rams truck into patrol vehicle
Tyler Blaylock, 20, died of COVID complications Sept. 16, 2021.
Family using son’s death from COVID to urge vaccination, action
Topeka Police arrested Tyrelle Burk Thursday for aggravated burglary and possession of meth.
TPD arrests man who stole from young girl
One person was seriously injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in foggy...
Fog blamed for injury crash Thursday morning in Riley County
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office is looking for Lakota Rigsby, 5.
Missing Shawnee Co. 5-year-old found safe

Latest News

FILE - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan
New genetics program headed to Manhattan to help identify high-risk cancer patients
Experts say costs should not keep you from keeping up with your health
Experts say your health should be one of your biggest investments
Experts say costs should not keep you from keeping up with your health
Experts says costs should not keep you from keeping up with your health
Clinton Peck, 33
Man who rammed truck into patrol vehicle while running from cops found in Kansas City