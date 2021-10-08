As TPD vies for reaccreditation, Topekans invited to comment on department’s ability to comply with standards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Topeka Police Department vies for reaccreditation, Topekans have been invited to publicly comment on the department’s ability to comply with accreditation standards.

The Topeka Police Department says it wants to maintain its accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. It said CALEA accredited agencies are required to comply with standards in four areas: policy and procedure, administration, operations, and support services.

TPD said it is scheduled for an on-site evaluation as part of the process.

As part of the assessment, officers and members of the community are invited to comment on the Police Department’s ability to comply with standards at an in-person public information meeting on Monday, Oct. 25, at 5 p.m. TPD said the session will be held at the Holliday Building at 620 SE Madison St.

Additionally, TPD said employees and members of the community can offer comments over the phone on Tuesday, Oct. 26, between 1 and 3 p.m. at 785-368-9001.

TPD said comments during the information meeting and telephone session are limited to 10 minutes and are required to address its ability to comply with CALEA standards. Those that wish to submit a written comment can mail it to Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainsville, VA 20155.

TPD said it has maintained CALEA accreditation since the 1990s.

To review CALEA standards, click HERE.

