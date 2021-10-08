Advertisement

TPD searches for those who stole Clarion Woods statue as officers find pieces

TPD officers search for those responsible for dismembering Clarion Woods statue as they find...
TPD officers search for those responsible for dismembering Clarion Woods statue as they find pieces.(TPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 8, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Topeka police have been able to recover pieces of a statue in the month since it went missing, officers have asked for the public’s help to find those responsible.

The Topeka Police Department says in the early morning of Sept. 5, a statue was stolen from the Clarion Woods neighborhood near SW 37th St. and SW Fairlawn Rd.

TPD said officers have been able to recover parts of the statue in the month since it went missing. It said it needs help to find the person or people responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information about the statue should contact the TPD Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

