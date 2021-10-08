Topeka Festival Singers return to stage to “Celebrate!”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Festival Singers return to the stage Oct. 11 to kick off a live concert series.

The concert is titled “Celebrate!” It’s meant to celebrate bringing back live choral music, along with the themes of love, land, our maker, and life.

The show is 7:30 pm Monday, October 11 at White Concert Hall, Washburn University. Audience members must wear masks, and seating will be distanced.

Festival Singers member Grace Morrison talked more about the show on Eye on Northeast Kansas.

