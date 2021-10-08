Three arrested in Brown Co. on multiple drug charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested in Brown County Thursday on multiple drug charges.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force issued a search warrant to investigate a home at 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha just before 8:30 p.m.

They took Morton Alfrey, 60, Steven Schler, 65, and Sissy Wilson, 38, into custody.

Alfrey and Schler both face charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia.

Wilson was booked on a charge of Possession of Stimulants.

The Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.

