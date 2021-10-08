TFI opens new $2.5 million Wellness Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Family Initiative (TFI) opened a new, $2.5 million Wellness Center Friday, Oct. 8.

The Pathway Family Services Health & Wellness Center in Topeka will provide children in the program’s Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facility and Qualified Residential Treatment Program a place to exercise. They say it’s a safe space able to hold large events, and have group therapy sessions.

The facility includes a 7,257 sq. ft. sports floor featuring an interactive Gamezone system for kids to virtually play the piano, play a game of soccer, and even swim with fish to promote and increase physical activity, physical development, social skills, and stimulate the mind.

The Gamezone will be partially rubber, so kids can play safe.

The facility also holds six basketball courts, three volleyball courts, a fitness room for yoga and meditation, and a kitchen.

The Wellness Center fits with TFI’s mission to provide child welfare services in the community, such as foster care, behavioral health, adoption services, visitation services, independent living, and more.

“I am so proud of all the hard work that went into bringing this facility to fruition,” TFI CEO Michael Patrick said. “It wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of our donors and the assistance of our partners. This facility will serve as a wonderful place for the children we serve to enjoy life, play and grow.”

The new facility will be at 4101-B S.W. Martin Dr.

There is more information about TFI at their website. To also learn more about PRTF and their mission, click here.

