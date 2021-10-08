Student-athletes tackle new goals helping fill the nursing gap

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University linebacker Jacob Anderson is passionate about his chosen field.

“It takes a lot of discipline and commitment every single day; focus on one thing at a time,” he said. “You gotta count on the man next to you. You gotta take it step by step, play by play.”

It all seems like a sound football strategy, but he’s also describing his life off the field as a student nurse.

“The reason I wanted to be a nurse is because I wanted to make an impact and help other people,” Anderson said.

While most other student athletes are enjoying the NCAA’s mandated Monday off from team commitments, Anderson, a Topeka High School alum, is suiting up for a 6 a.m. clinical shift at Stormont Vail Hospital.

“It’s tough to get through,” he said of balancing school and sports. “If I can just be organized, and get my work done throughout the week. (I have a) 12 hour day on Monday. I’m up here again for another 8 hours on Tuesday, then I have practice, film study, homework. Wednesday, I have class all day, and I homework after that, tests to study for. Really, it’s just me managing my time well.”

If he ever needs advice, he just looks to the person who lines up next to him on the field. Fellow linebacker Brooks Peavler, a Hayden High School grad, finished his nursing degree last spring.

He, too, sees parallels between the football field and the hospital halls.

“You never know what you’re going to get. You study all week and you think you know what’s gonna happen on Saturday, but you get out there and they’re running something totally different and you have to adjust on the fly,” Peavler said.

Both also say lessons learned in football have helped them succeed in their nursing studies. For Anderson, the main takeaway is discipline.

“I don’t consider myself the most naturally smart person,” he said, “but I do know if you’re disciplined and continue to work hard, that can get you a really long way.”

Peavler joked that he told his interviewers he could take any feedback they offered.

“I feel like I can take criticism because we get yelled at (in football),” he said. “It’s not personal. (You) just take it, move forward and learn from it.”

All of those skills make their coaches more than willing to adjust the game plan for their demanding schedules. Washburn Football head coach Craig Schurig said Anderson’s and Peavler’s maturity and communication are key.

“Really, the work ethic that they have (makes it work.) They may miss a practice or two, or miss some drills or things like that, but they make up for it the rest of the time, and they’re leaders on the team, so it makes it easy as a coach,” Schurig said. “They’re fearless. They’re competitive. They want to do a great job. I think they’ll make fantastic nurses.”

It’s also why hospitals love to recruit student athletes to their team. Carol Perry, senior vice president and Chief Nursing Officer at Stormont Vail, said nurses are needed more than ever, especially those with the skills student athletes bring to the job.

“You’re really learning how to work with people, how to motivate people, how to pump people up, how to communicate, how to read each other, how to have each other’s back - and those are the same skills you need in life, but really in health care,” she said.

Never mind that other skill at which Peavler and Anderson excel. Ranking among the leading tacklers for Washburn this season, they realize the contrast of hitting hard one day, then displaying comfort and nurturing the next.

“Inside the football field, I feel it’s a completely different person,” Anderson explained. “When I’m on the football field, there’s a certain mentality you have to have to where you have to turn it on, then when you’re off the football field, you have to turn it off.”

After football, they’re ready to help their new team be fierce defenders for their patients.

“They trust you to help them get better, so it’s rewarding,” Peavler said.

“Actually being here in person and able to practice these skills that I’ve been taught about and actually make a difference in patients’ lives that I’m taking care of - that makes it all worth it to me,” Anderson said.

