Advertisement

Stormont highlights access to healthcare in Food Truck Fundraiser

By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Food Trucks gathered at Stormont Vail Hospital Friday for a fundraiser to help uninsured, low-income residents get the care they need.

All proceeds from the fundraiser goes to benefit HealthAccess, a program that helps coordinate with area hospitals to provide health care access to people who can not qualify for assistance programs or afford insurance. They provide access to hospital services, medication assistance, and physician care.

The Food Truck Fundraiser featured trucks like Behr’s Paw Southern Oven, Flavor Wagon, Pineapple Dream, and JLG Mexiq.

The food trucks set up at 11 a.m. on the west side of the Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital, north of S.W. 8 Ave. and Horne, and continued until 7 p.m.

More information about HealthAccess can be found on their website or by calling 785-235-0996.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Peck, 33
Shawnee Co. deputies search for suspect after he rams truck into patrol vehicle
Tyler Blaylock, 20, died of COVID complications Sept. 16, 2021.
Family using son’s death from COVID to urge vaccination, action
Topeka Police arrested Tyrelle Burk Thursday for aggravated burglary and possession of meth.
TPD arrests man who stole from young girl
One person was seriously injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in foggy...
Fog blamed for injury crash Thursday morning in Riley County
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office is looking for Lakota Rigsby, 5.
Missing Shawnee Co. 5-year-old found safe

Latest News

Jake Hentzen is walking across Kansas to raise awareness for the organization Unbound
Man walks across Kansas to raise awareness for organization
FILE
Ft. Riley Military Police return home from Afghanistan following completion of military withdrawal
New QuoteWizard report on why parents do not want their kids vaccinated for COVID.
Possible COVID vaccine side effects is top reason parents do not want kids vaccinated
The family of the late Gove Co. Sheriff Allan Weber traces his name at the KS Law Enforcement...
Lives of seven fallen KS law enforcement officers remembered in ceremony