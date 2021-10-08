Stormont highlights access to healthcare in Food Truck Fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Food Trucks gathered at Stormont Vail Hospital Friday for a fundraiser to help uninsured, low-income residents get the care they need.

All proceeds from the fundraiser goes to benefit HealthAccess, a program that helps coordinate with area hospitals to provide health care access to people who can not qualify for assistance programs or afford insurance. They provide access to hospital services, medication assistance, and physician care.

The Food Truck Fundraiser featured trucks like Behr’s Paw Southern Oven, Flavor Wagon, Pineapple Dream, and JLG Mexiq.

The food trucks set up at 11 a.m. on the west side of the Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital, north of S.W. 8 Ave. and Horne, and continued until 7 p.m.

More information about HealthAccess can be found on their website or by calling 785-235-0996.

