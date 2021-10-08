St. Francis: Nearly half of hospitalized COVID patients are fully vaccinated

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As St. Francis continues to face capacity issues, staff said nearly half of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have been fully vaccinated.

University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka says as of Friday, Oct. 8, it has six COVID-19 positive inpatients, with 56% of those being unvaccinated. This means nearly half of patients admitted to the hospital with COVID have been vaccinated.

St. Francis said as of Friday, its Critical Care Unit is still overcapacity at 119% as its Medical and Surgical Unit is at 81% capacity.

In the past 24-hours, St. Francis said it has been able to accept one direct transfer patient from another organization and there have been no requests for direct admissions it has been unable to accept.

There were two employees of the hospital in isolation on Friday. St. Francis said it has been nine days since it had an employee test positive for the virus.

As the vaccination deadline looms closer, St. Francis staff are 77% fully vaccinated. The due date is Dec. 1. It said it continues its employee flu and COVID shot campaign and will throughout October.

St. Francis said it strongly encourages all members of the community to get vaccinated and wear masks in public.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.