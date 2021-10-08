SPARK welcomes new members to advisory panels
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The SPARK Taskforce has announced the new members of its four advisory panels.
The Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Taskforce appointed members to its four advisory panels on Friday, Oct. 8: Health and Education, Economic Revitalization, Connectivity and Efficiency and Modernization.
“I am confident that each advisory panel will develop comprehensive ARPA funding proposals for strategic investments where they are needed most,” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said. “I appreciate all advisory panel members for committing their time and energy into building a stronger economy for future generations of Kansans.”
The SPARK Taskforce said the panels will gather information and feedback from residents and use that input to prepare proposals within each issue area for the best statewide distribution of federal COVID-19 relief funds allocated to the Sunflower State through the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
“This outstanding group of advisory panel members from throughout Kansas will help us equitably allocate ARPA funds in truly impactful ways,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Working together, we’ll pursue thoughtful investments in our economy and quality of life for all Kansans.”
The members of each panel are as follows:
The Taskforce said the Economic Revitalization Advisory Panel will consider issues regarding economic development and will look to make investments with long-term impact for the state’s economy.
- Kansas Representative Sean Tarwater
- Kansas Senator J.R. Claeys
- Kansas House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer
- Tien Hyunh, Entrepreneur/Business Owner
- Andrew Nave, Executive Vice President, Greater Wichita Partnership
- Lona Duvall, President, Finney County Economic Development Council
- Tim McKee, CEO, Olathe Chamber of Commerce
- Brett Leopold, Vice President, ITC Great Plains
- Sam Sackett, VP of Government Relations, Spirit AeroSystems
- Matt Condon, CEO, Bardavon Health Innovations
- Ryan Flickner, Senior Director of Advocacy, Kansas Farm Bureau
“I am grateful for all who have agreed to serve on the advisory panels to help guide our ARPA funds in a way that will have a long-term positive impact on the lives of Kansans,” Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson said. " Each brings a unique area of expertise, and I am looking forward to working with them to identify ways we can best invest these important dollars into the Kansas economy.”
SPARK said the Health and Education Advisory Panel will discuss issues regarding social services, education and improving the health and wellness of residents:
- Kansas Representative Kristey Williams
- Kansas Senator Renee Erickson
- Kansas Senate Minority Leader Dina Sykes
- Robyn Chadwick, VP Operations, Behavioral Health, Ascension Via Christi
- Raphael Wahwassuck, Tribal Council Member, Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation
- Dr. Jarvis Collier, Senior Pastor, Pleasant Green Baptist Church
- McClain Macklin, Director of Policy and Strategic Initiatives, Health Forward Foundation
- Kathe Decker, Former Lawmaker
- Shawn Sullivan, CEO, Midland Care Connection
“This is the right group to have around the table to make these important investment decisions,” Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman said. “They bring the business and policymaking experience we need to ensure the state’s economic turnaround.”
The Taskforce said the Connectivity Advisory Panel will consider issues surrounding broadband and IT infrastructure:
- Kansas Senator Mike Peterson
- Kansas Representative Adam Smith
- Kansas Senator Tom Hawk
- Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Superintendent, Topeka Public Schools
- Stanley Adams, Director, Kansas Office of Broadband Development
- Ed Taylor, Principal/CEO, UES Consulting Services, Inc.
- Brian Vulgamore, Business Manager, Vulgamore Family Farms
- Paul Truitt, VP of Field Operations, Cox Communications
- Molly Kocour Boyle, President, AT&T Kansas
Lastly, SPARK said the Efficiency and Modernization Advisory Panel will look for chances to modernize and improve government services:
- Kansas Representative Troy Waymaster
- Kansas Senator Michael Fagg
- Kansas Representative Kathy Wolfe-Moore
- Tanya Heffel, Chief Technology Officer, OITS
- Joe Mandala, CIO, KBI
- Frank Burnam, Director, Office of Facilities and Property Management for the State of Kansas
- Michael Wilkes, City Manager, Olathe
- Mark Hutton, Retired CEO and Former Legislator
- Matt Billingsley, Former Kansas Department of Revenue
- Shane Mathis, CEO, Ally RNG
