Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for five year old girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a five-year-old girl that they believe was taken by her grandmother.

They said Lakota Rigsby, 5, is a white girl with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 4 feet tall, weighing 55 pounds.

Authorities said her grandmother, Virontka Rigsby, 55, of Tecumseh is in violation of an order that awarded custody to Lakota’s father.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office said Virontka Rigsby violated an order that awarded custody of her grandaughter, Lakota, to her father. (Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)

Rigsby is known to drive a 2000 maroon Ford F250 pickup truck with an expired Kansas license plate. The number on the plate is 060MWU.

They said Rigsby has ties to Kansas, Missouri, and Colorado.

Anyone with information on Lakota or Virontka’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200.

