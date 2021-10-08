Salvador Perez chosen as Drum Honoree for Sunday’s Chiefs game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Royals catcher Salvador Perez will lead the charge in hyping up Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Sunday.

Perez has been chosen as the game’s Drum Honoree. He’ll kick off the game banging on the drum on the stadium’s GEHA Deck.

The seven-time All-Star recently wrapped up a history-making season across the Truman Sports Complex parking lot.

Perez hit 48 home runs this season, tying the franchise’s single-season record set by Jorge Soler in 2019. Perez’s 48 homers gave him a tie for the MLB lead with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Chiefs take on the Bills Sunday at 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.