Possible COVID vaccine side effects is top reason parents do not want kids vaccinated

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report shows potential side effects is the top reason parents do not want their kids to get the COVID vaccine.

A new report by QuoteWizard has been released on why parents decided to not give their children the COVID vaccine.

In Kansas, the top reason, at 67%, is that parents are worried about side effects. While 43%, of the parents in the study, do not trust the government, 41% are not sure if children really need the vaccine, and 41% are waiting to see if the vaccine is safe.

Parents responded with multiple answers in the report, so the numbers do not equal 100%.

The full report gives more details about parents main reasons for not getting the children their COVID vaccine in each state. The report can be found on QuoteWizard.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.