Possible COVID vaccine side effects is top reason parents do not want kids vaccinated

By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report shows potential side effects is the top reason parents do not want their kids to get the COVID vaccine.

A new report by QuoteWizard has been released on why parents decided to not give their children the COVID vaccine.

In Kansas, the top reason, at 67%, is that parents are worried about side effects. While 43%, of the parents in the study, do not trust the government, 41% are not sure if children really need the vaccine, and 41% are waiting to see if the vaccine is safe.

Parents responded with multiple answers in the report, so the numbers do not equal 100%.

The full report gives more details about parents main reasons for not getting the children their COVID vaccine in each state. The report can be found on QuoteWizard.

