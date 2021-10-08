Ottawa women facing drug charges following traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -One woman has been taken into custody for drug charges in Osage Co. following a traffic stop.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on the 23600 block of S Ratner Rd. Thursday, Oct. 7 around 10 p.m.

When narcotics were located in possession of the passenger, Crystal D. Phillips, 30, of Ottawa.

Crystal is now facing charges for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Along with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

She has been transported to the Osage Co. Jail Facility.

