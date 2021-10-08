Oktoberfest comes to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prince of Peace Lutheran Church is the place for fall fun at their Oktoberfest!

The event takes place from 11 am to 3 pm Saturday, Oct. 9, at the church, 3625 SW Wanamaker Rd.

Attendees can enjoy German food, caramel apples, a cake walk, bounce house, shelter puppies, and a flea market.

Nikki Anderson and Margaret Carreno visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk more about the fun.

