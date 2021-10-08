New genetics program headed to Manhattan to help identify high-risk cancer patients

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi is bringing a new program to Manhattan to help identify those with higher risk factors for cancer due to genetics.

Ascension Via Christi says it will extend its Cancer Outreach and Risk Assessment Program, including cancer genetic testing and counseling, to Manhattan. It said the CORA program will be housed in the Therapy Center on Seth Child Rd. and will open on Oct. 22.

Ascension said Maggie Ward, APRN, DNP, board-certified advanced genetics nurse with special training in cancer risk assessment and genetic counseling will lead the program in Manhattan, as well as the one she established in Wichita six years prior.

“CORA is a community-based cancer risk assessment and genetic counseling program, designed to serve those whose personal or family history may indicate that they are at higher risk for developing cancer,” Dr. Ward said.

According to the health network, most health insurance companies will require patients to get pre-counseling with a genetics practitioner before they can be tested. Ward will provide pre-counseling, recommend tests, follow up and provide post-treatment counseling for patients.

“While understanding genetics is important, it’s an added benefit to have an understanding of oncology as well,” Ward said.

Ascension said with Ward’s advanced training, certification and her decade of experience as an oncology nurse will allow her to help patients understand genetics and its role in cancer and potential treatment options.

Those interested in genetic screening should call 785-587-4235.

