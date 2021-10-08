McDonald’s offers free breakfast to school employees
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - McDonald’s wants to treat school employees to free breakfast for a week.
Topeka Public Schools says McDonald’s wants to show its appreciation to educators by offering a free breakfast for all teachers and school employees.
In order to get either a free Egg McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit with hash browns and a medium roast coffee, school staff only need to show their employee ID badge during breakfast hours between Oct. 11 and 15.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.