McDonald’s offers free breakfast to school employees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - McDonald’s wants to treat school employees to free breakfast for a week.

Topeka Public Schools says McDonald’s wants to show its appreciation to educators by offering a free breakfast for all teachers and school employees.

In order to get either a free Egg McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit with hash browns and a medium roast coffee, school staff only need to show their employee ID badge during breakfast hours between Oct. 11 and 15.

