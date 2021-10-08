Man who rammed truck into patrol vehicle while running from cops found in Kansas City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who rammed his truck into a Shawnee Co. patrol vehicle on Wednesday while he ran from the police was found in Kansas City on Friday.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Clinton Peck was found in Kansas City on Friday, Oct. 8.

Shawnee County deputies were searching for the suspect Clinton Douglas Peck, 33, after he rammed his truck into a patrol vehicle during a traffic stop on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, just after 10:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a black Chevrolet pickup truck for a registration violation near SW 21st St. and SW Auburn Rd.

During the traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Office said Peck reversed the pickup truck and hit the patrol vehicle before he sped away from the scene.

The pickup truck was later located and recovered.

Anyone with information about Clinton Peck or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office immediately at 785-251-2200 or leave an anonymous tip with the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

This is an active investigation.

