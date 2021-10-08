Advertisement

Man who rammed truck into patrol vehicle while running from cops found in Kansas City

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who rammed his truck into a Shawnee Co. patrol vehicle on Wednesday while he ran from the police was found in Kansas City on Friday.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Clinton Peck was found in Kansas City on Friday, Oct. 8.

Shawnee County deputies were searching for the suspect Clinton Douglas Peck, 33, after he rammed his truck into a patrol vehicle during a traffic stop on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, just after 10:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a black Chevrolet pickup truck for a registration violation near SW 21st St. and SW Auburn Rd.

During the traffic stop, the Sheriff’s Office said Peck reversed the pickup truck and hit the patrol vehicle before he sped away from the scene.

The pickup truck was later located and recovered.

Anyone with information about Clinton Peck or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office immediately at 785-251-2200 or leave an anonymous tip with the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Peck, 33
Shawnee Co. deputies search for suspect after he rams truck into patrol vehicle
Tyler Blaylock, 20, died of COVID complications Sept. 16, 2021.
Family using son’s death from COVID to urge vaccination, action
Topeka Police arrested Tyrelle Burk Thursday for aggravated burglary and possession of meth.
TPD arrests man who stole from young girl
One person was seriously injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in foggy...
Fog blamed for injury crash Thursday morning in Riley County
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office is looking for Lakota Rigsby, 5.
Missing Shawnee Co. 5-year-old found safe

Latest News

FILE - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan
New genetics program headed to Manhattan to help identify high-risk cancer patients
Experts say costs should not keep you from keeping up with your health
Experts say your health should be one of your biggest investments
Experts say costs should not keep you from keeping up with your health
Experts says costs should not keep you from keeping up with your health
FILE
As TPD vies for reaccreditation, Topekans invited to comment on department’s ability to comply with standards