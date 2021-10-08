Man sentenced to over 100 years behind bars for part in 2018 double homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been sentenced to serve over 100 years in prison for his part in a 2018 double homicide.
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has charged Richard D. Showalter and two others for a 2018 double homicide.
On July 23, 2018, Kagay said law enforcement officials were called to 3541 SE Girard with reports of an apparent home invasion. Officers found two dead victims inside the home, with the apparent cause of death being blunt force trauma.
The victims were identified as the residents of the home, Lisa Sportsman, 28, and her cousin Jesse Polinskey, 17.
Upon completion of the investigation, three people - Showalter, Bradley Sportsman and Matthew Hutto - were arrested and charged with various felonies.
Kagay said Showalter was convicted following a jury trial in July of 2021.
On Friday, Oct. 8, the DA said Showalter went before the Court for his sentencing hearing. The Court imposed the following sentence:
- For each of the two counts of Premeditated First Degree Murder, life in prison with a minimum of 50 years before parole eligibility.
- For Conspiracy to Commit Murder - 147 months in prison.
- For Aggravated Burglary, 43 months in prison.
The Court also ordered that the sentences for both murders and the conspiracy be served consecutively. Therefore, Showalter will be required to serve 50 years on each life sentence, 100 years in total, be granted parole on each account and then he will serve his term of 147 months for the conspiracy crime.
Kagay said he hopes the sentence will provide some closure to the families of the victims, as the co-defendants were previously convicted and sentenced. Sportsman was sentenced to 551 months in prison and Hutto was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.
Kagay said he commends the work of Chief Deputy District Attorney Brett Watson for his work prosecuting the case, as well as the Topeka Police Department for their work in the investigation.
Sportsman murder
Last defendant in 2018 double murder convicted
The third of three defendants in a 2018 double murder was convicted of first-degree murder on Tuesday, July 21.
Judge denies cutting murder defendant's 50-year sentence in half
Noting that a man who pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, received two consecutive prison terms totaling 50 years and was upset he didn't receive concurrent terms, a Shawnee County District Court judge has denied the defendant's request allowing him to withdraw his guilty pleas in the killings of two cousins in a Hi-Crest home in 2018.
Sportsman murder
Prosecutor, defense spar over 'gruesome' murder photos in Showalter case
An attorney defending Richard Daniel Showalter urged a district court judge on Monday to block prosecutors from displaying evidence photographs she referred to as "gruesome" the beaten and bloody bodies of two cousins who were killed in 2018 in a Hi-Crest home.
Man sentenced to 46 years in prison for 2018 double homicide
Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the sentence for a man who pleaded guilty in a 2018 double homicide.
Defendant serving 50 years in two slayings seeks to withdraw murder pleas
A 20-year-old man whose pleas to two counts of murder resulted in two life terms totaling 50 years in prison took the witness stand on Friday in hopes a Shawnee County District Court judge will rule to allow the defendant to withdraw his guilty pleas.
Sportsman pleads guilty to killing of wife and her cousin
The Topeka husband accused of ordering two men to kill his estranged wife in an attack that also claimed the life of the woman’s cousin pleaded guilty to murder Friday, according to the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office.
Judge suppresses one statement, upholds another in Sportsman murder trial
A Shawnee County District Court judge on Monday suppressed one statement in the knifing and battering deaths of two cousins and upheld another statement during a pre-trial hearing of defendant Bradley D. Sportsman.
Witnesses: 2 Topeka murder defendant plotted to kill 3rd defendant
Two of four defendants in the killing of a woman and her cousin conspired to kill one of the remaining two defendants in the case, two witnesses testified on Thursday in Shawnee County District Court.
Defendant to undergo psych eval in double homicide
The man accused of killing his wife and her cousin was ordered to hand over his health care records from eight facilities, including hospitals and the Dept. of Corrections.
Hutto gets 2 life sentences in 2018 double-murder
A man convicted in the killing of a 28-year-old Topeka woman and her teenage cousin will spend at least fifty years in prison for their killings.
Attorney withdraws from double murder case days before trial
Six days before he was to go on trial, a man charged with two murders in a Hi Crest neighborhood asked Tuesday that his defense attorney withdraw from representing him.
Murder suspect says he hadn't slept for a week and smoked meth the whole time
A 31-year-old man charged with two counts of murder says he doesn't remember being questioned by a police detective about the killings because he had been smoking meth "for over a week."
Sportsman murder
Lawyer: Defendant won't plead guilty in death of wife, her cousin
A 41-year-old man charged with the killing his wife and her cousin declined to plead guilty in the slayings, the defendant's attorney said Thursday.
1 of 3 suspects in 2018 double homicide pleads guilty to murder
One of the three men charged in a July 2018 double homicide in the Hi-Crest neighborhood pleaded guilty Friday to a pair of first-degree murder charges.
Three men will stand trial for Hi-Crest double homicide
Three men will stand trial for the July 2018 killings of two people in the Hi-Crest neighborhood.
Witness: 3 defendants planned killing of Hi-Crest woman
Details emerged Monday about the killings in July in the Hi-Crest home of Lisa Sportsman, 28, and her 17-year-old cousin, Jesse A. Polinskey.
Fourth man faces felony in Hi-Crest killings
A fourth man charged with a lesser felony in the Hi -rest homicides of a woman and her 17-year-old cousin will appear in a preliminary hearing on Monday in Shawnee County District Court.
Judge: defendant competent to face murder case
After a brief appearance in court on Thursday tied to charges alleging he killed his wife, Bradley D. Sportsman had to walk past silent, glaring members of his wife’s family.
Court documents shine new light on Hi-Crest double murder
Court documents shine new light on what happened when two people were killed in the Hi-Crest area in late July.
3 suspects in Hi-Crest double-homicide due in court Thursday
Three men charged in the deaths of a 28-year-old woman and her 17-year-old cousin will appear in Shawnee County District Court on Thursday in scheduling conferences.
Explosive device found at home of double homicide suspect
The Riley Co. bomb squad was called to a house in Greenleaf, Kansas, after authorities found an explosive at the home of one of the suspects in Monday's double homicide in Hi-Crest.
Both victims in double homicide identified; Bond set at $1M for suspects
Topeka Police have made three arrests in connection to the deaths of two people, found in a Hi-Crest home early Monday afternoon.
