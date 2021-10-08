Man sentenced to over 100 years behind bars for part in 2018 double homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been sentenced to serve over 100 years in prison for his part in a 2018 double homicide.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has charged Richard D. Showalter and two others for a 2018 double homicide.

On July 23, 2018, Kagay said law enforcement officials were called to 3541 SE Girard with reports of an apparent home invasion. Officers found two dead victims inside the home, with the apparent cause of death being blunt force trauma.

The victims were identified as the residents of the home, Lisa Sportsman, 28, and her cousin Jesse Polinskey, 17.

Upon completion of the investigation, three people - Showalter, Bradley Sportsman and Matthew Hutto - were arrested and charged with various felonies.

Kagay said Showalter was convicted following a jury trial in July of 2021.

On Friday, Oct. 8, the DA said Showalter went before the Court for his sentencing hearing. The Court imposed the following sentence:

For each of the two counts of Premeditated First Degree Murder, life in prison with a minimum of 50 years before parole eligibility.

For Conspiracy to Commit Murder - 147 months in prison.

For Aggravated Burglary, 43 months in prison.

The Court also ordered that the sentences for both murders and the conspiracy be served consecutively. Therefore, Showalter will be required to serve 50 years on each life sentence, 100 years in total, be granted parole on each account and then he will serve his term of 147 months for the conspiracy crime.

Kagay said he hopes the sentence will provide some closure to the families of the victims, as the co-defendants were previously convicted and sentenced. Sportsman was sentenced to 551 months in prison and Hutto was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

Kagay said he commends the work of Chief Deputy District Attorney Brett Watson for his work prosecuting the case, as well as the Topeka Police Department for their work in the investigation.

Sportsman murder Last defendant in 2018 double murder convicted The third of three defendants in a 2018 double murder was convicted of first-degree murder on Tuesday, July 21. Judge denies cutting murder defendant's 50-year sentence in half Noting that a man who pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, received two consecutive prison terms totaling 50 years and was upset he didn't receive concurrent terms, a Shawnee County District Court judge has denied the defendant's request allowing him to withdraw his guilty pleas in the killings of two cousins in a Hi-Crest home in 2018.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.