Lives of seven fallen KS law enforcement officers remembered in ceremony

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials, members of law enforcement agencies and loved ones gathered at the statehouse Friday to remember seven Kansas law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

Each officer honored represents more than a century of Kansas’ history.

The officers honored include:

Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad Special Officer Charles Hale, who was fatally shot in October 1874

Independence Assistant Chief of Police Charles McKinney, who was killed in March 1920

Kansas Department of Corrections Supervisor Olufela Adebiyi, who died in May 2020 after COVID-19 complications

Overland Park Police Officer Michael Mosher

Leavenworth Sheriff’s Deputy Corporal Daniel Abramovitz who was killed after his patrol car was struck by a school bus

Kansas Department of Corrections Supervisor George Robare

Gove Co. Sheriff Allan Weber

The day brought mixed emotions for those attending.

“It’s sad, sorrow for the family and coworkers for those who have lost someone they care about,” described Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Herman Jones.

“But, it’s jubilation that we can come together with COVID that delayed memorials it’s good to see our family members and show support for one another.”

It also brought a chance for relatives to heal as their loved ones name is added to the Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial.

Cory Weber is the youngest son of the late Gove Co. Sheriff Allan Weber who died of COVID-19 complications in December 2020.

He said coping with the loss remains difficult.

“There are moments whenever harvest comes around that’s something we always did as a family, those times are rough we all deal with our grieving in different ways, it’s hard to explain but he’ll always be with us,” he said.

“The thing probably most is how much he cared about his community he was Sheriff out there for 24 years he was born in that community and he loved being able to help everyone out there.”

Jones hopes this allows people to be more comfortable with the grieving process.

“We need to lift each other up because we’re caregivers and what we have to do as law enforcement we’re caregivers for ourselves,” he said.

“As we push out our resources for individuals because we care about individuals we also care for ourselves and that’s very helpful to have the support of them.”

