Lifeline Childcare Services in Topeka welcomes new sonogram machine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lifeline Childcare Services in Topeka held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate their newly donated sonogram machine.

Lifeline Childcare Services is a gospel organization that serves vulnerable families and children through adoption, pregnancy counseling and family restoration. Their offices span across 16 states in the United States and offer adoption services in 18 countries around the world.

The center in Topeka is located at 2041 SW McAlister Avenue and also offers clothing and baby supplies to those who are consistent with the provided pregnancy counseling and other services.

Nathan Bruns is the Director of Lifeline Childcare Services in Kansas and says the new sonogram machine is a blessing.

“The sonogram machine gives the opportunity for expectant mothers,” says Bruns, “specifically during crisis pregnancy to see their unborn child and to have the opportunity to hear the options they have for their child.”

Bruns emphasizes that the staff at Lifeline Childcare Services are not medical doctors, but will connect you to free medical services offered in the area.

“A number of our clients come in and when they experience unexpected pregnancy they can sometimes feel a level of shame in that or not have a circle of care to go to to talk about that. So, part of coming into the center, after our staff has a conversation with them, can connect them to prenatal services in the community and help get them signed up for some of the free medical care that is available.”

The center recently became a pregnancy resource center and can now provide limited sonograms and pregnancy testing in addition to current services offered.

