Lanes of SE Adams closed after person hit by car
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after being injured in a car-pedestrian collision late Friday afternoon in East Topeka.
The collision occurred around 4:45 p.m. Friday near S.E. 21st and Adams.
Police at the scene said a male was hit by a red Kia car in the southbound lanes of the 2100 block of S.E. Adams.
That person was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries not considered life-threatening.
The car came to a stop along the right lane of S.E. Adams.
Southbound traffic on S.E. Adams was diverted as crews responded to the scene.
