Lanes of SE Adams closed after person hit by car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after being injured in a car-pedestrian collision late Friday afternoon in East Topeka.

The collision occurred around 4:45 p.m. Friday near S.E. 21st and Adams.

Police at the scene said a male was hit by a red Kia car in the southbound lanes of the 2100 block of S.E. Adams.

That person was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The car came to a stop along the right lane of S.E. Adams.

Southbound traffic on S.E. Adams was diverted as crews responded to the scene.

