HealthAccess raises funds to provide health care access to Shawnee Co. residents

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization got some help raising money to meet the health care needs of Shawnee County residents.

The Shawnee County Medical Society’s HealthAccess program held a food truck fundraiser Friday. The program helps coordinate with area hospitals to provide health care access to people who fall between the cracks of qualifying for assistance programs and being able to afford insurance.

“We help that gap of people who have no other services no other outlets,” Executive Director Megan Skaggs said. “We provide charity care for them, we coordinate with their primary care physicians and their specialty physicians who they might need referrals or surgeries from.”

HealthAccess also uses the funds to provide prescription assistance.

You can find more about HealthAccess by calling 785-235-0996 or visiting scmsha.org. They also have a Facebook page.

