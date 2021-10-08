Ft. Riley Military Police return home from Afghanistan following completion of military withdrawal

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Military Police soldiers stationed at Ft. Riley who were deployed to the Middle East on various missions, including the mission to get Afghan citizens out of Afghanistan after the total military withdrawal, have returned home.

Fort Riley says Military Police Soldiers assigned to the base recently returned home.

Soldiers from the 287th Military Police Company, 97th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, returned to Ft. Riley in late September and over the last week. The team successfully completed a 13-month rotation in Kuwait, Iraq, Syria and Qatar.

The military base said over 30 MP soldiers departed in August 2020 and assumed the Personnel Security Detachment mission for the Operation Inherent Resolve Combined Joint-Task Force, which spanned four countries in the Middle East.

During their deployment, Ft. Riley said the 287th MP Co. detachment completed over 600 personnel protection missions in 419 days deployed.

Additionally, Ft. Riley said the military police provided protection support for three lieutenant general officers, two major generals and six brigadier generals, as well as six Allied nations and senior staff personnel.

Ft. Riley also said soldiers from the 977th Military Police Company, 97th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, also returned this week after a successful 1-month mission to Kuwait.

Over 120 MP Soldiers from the 977th MP Co. departed at the end of August and assumed the Operation Allies Refuge mission in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

During their deployment, Ft. Riley said the company helped serve, protect and prepare several thousand Afghan citizens in Kuwait during the relocation from Afghanistan toward their final destination in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.