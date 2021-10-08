Ft. Riley home to new Army sexual assault response pilot

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley is one of six homes to a new sexual assault response pilot program for the U.S. Army.

As part of the planned redesign of the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program, the U.S. Army says it will launch a year-long pilot program at six locations to establish a new approach to victim-centered care and services - the Sexual Harassment/Sexual Assault Fusion Directorate.

The Army said Fort Riley will host a pilot site to begin in early 2022 and will provide senior leaders with recommendations on expansions for the program Army-wide.

“The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley are taking proactive measures to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment within our ranks through the following initiatives: Operation Victory Wellness, the SHARP Ambassador Program, routine Focus Groups, Teal Hash, Intervention Skills Situational Training Exercise (IS-STX), and an annual SHARP Summit,” said Lt. Col. John Vickery, director, 1st Infantry Division SHARP Program. “The Fusion Directorate adds another resource here to support strong and resilient Soldiers, Civilians and Families.”

The Army said the Fusion Directorate at Ft. Riley will streamline victim services with synchronized resources, such as the sexual assault medical forensic examinations and behavioral health, as well as service providers like special victim counsel attorneys and sexual assault medical directors.

“Sexual harassment and sexual assault are unacceptable in 1st Infantry Division and on Fort Riley, and we will remain committed to protecting our most valuable asset: our people,” said Lt. Col. Alex Tignor, 1st Infantry Division Public Affairs Officer.

