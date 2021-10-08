Friday night forecast: 60s with daily record breaking heat on Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tomorrow will feel like summer with strong south winds in the afternoon that will contribute to an elevated fire risk in west and central Kansas. We are also tracking two storm systems that will provide some areas with much needed rainfall.

Temperatures tomorrow will likely break the Topeka daily high of 92 degrees set back in 1954. Northeast Kansas is expected to heat up to the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies and south winds becoming strong in the afternoon between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. These conditions paired with low relative humidity create an elevated risk for fire danger on Saturday.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Calm wind.

Saturday: Decreasing Clouds especially south of I-70. Highs for most spots will be in the low-mid 90s in areas with less clouds. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 30 mph. The record in Topeka on October 9 is 92° from 1954.

A cold front nears the area on Saturday and pushed through late Sunday afternoon through Monday morning providing heavy rainfall amounts between 1-3″ for areas along and east of the I-35 corridor between Emporia up to Topeka with much lower amounts, if any rain at all, in North-Central Kansas where folks up there desperately need a rainstorm. The front will knock temperatures back down to the 70s though for the rest of the forecast period.

A second chance for rain arrives on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with storms being scattered in nature Tuesday evening before coming more widespread in eastern Kansas into Wednesday morning.

Skies briefly clear a bit on Thursday with temperatures staying mild in the mid 70s with mostly sunny conditions in the afternoon.

There is another chance for rain showers and storms on Friday, however this is looking like it could move into southeast Kansas and may miss our area completely. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team for continued updates.

8-Day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

With tomorrow’s heat use caution, stay hydrated. If you’re wondering about rain for the Chiefs game, latest indications are that if there is any rain it will be in the 2nd half. Check back this weekend for updates.

Sunday severe weather outlook (WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

