Friday forecast: Warm today, hot tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The forecast is broken down into 3 parts: The heat today and tomorrow and 2 storm systems that will bring much needed rain Sunday night into Monday with the other one Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The focus for these next 3 days will be the extent of cloud cover especially this weekend. This may have an impact on our temperatures.

There remains uncertainty on the storm track on our first storm system, more specifically how much rain might fall in north-central KS. It may be less than 0.10″ or more than 0.25″. Confidence is higher on the timing when rain will be developing Sunday evening leaving most of the daytime hours of Sunday dry.

The storm system mid-week remains uncertain on both timing and how much rain will fall. Some models have storms developing Tuesday afternoon and lasting through Wednesday midday while the other model has rain developing Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday night. The track of this storm system may also determine if we have strong or severe storms.

Normal High: 72/Normal Low: 48 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds especially south of I-70. Highs for most spots will be in the low-mid 90s however mid-upper 80s can’t be ruled out if clouds are thicker. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 30 mph. The record in Topeka is 92° from 1954.

A cold front pushes through (mainly dry) Saturday night through the day Sunday. This means a wide range in temperatures are possible, keep in mind the speed of the front may change the forecast. Morning temperatures will range from the mid 60s in north-central KS to low-mid 70s southeast of the turnpike with high temperatures in the low-mid 70s in north-central KS with mid to possibly upper 80s near I-35. Winds will eventually shift to the north behind the front at around 10 mph.

IF there is any rain Sunday, it’ll be isolated with a better chance of storms developing after sunset with rain likely through Monday morning. Highs most of next week remain in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Taking Action:

With tomorrow’s heat use caution, stay hydrated.

If you’re wondering about rain for the Chiefs game, latest indications are that if there is any rain it will be in the 2nd half. Check back this weekend for updates.

Hail/wind threat with storms after sunset (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

