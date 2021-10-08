Advertisement

Feds won’t seek charges against officer in Jacob Blake shooting

Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, holds a candle at a rally Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in...
Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake, holds a candle at a rally Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Kenosha, Wis.(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they won’t file charges against a white police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last year.

Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, who is Black, during a domestic disturbance in Kenosha in August 2020. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down and sparked several nights of protests. An Illinois man shot three people, killing two of them, during one of the demonstrations.

State prosecutors decided not to file charges against Sheskey earlier this year after video showed that Blake had been armed with a knife. He was wanted on a felony warrant.

The U.S. Department of Justice launched its own investigation days after the shooting. The agency announced Friday that a team of prosecutors from its Civil Rights Division and the U.S. attorney’s office in Milwaukee reviewed police reports, witness statements, dispatch logs and videos of the incident, and determined there wasn’t enough evidence to prove Sheskey used excessive force or violated Blake’s federal rights.

“Accordingly, the review of this incident has been closed without a federal prosecution,” the Justice Department said in a news release.

The Blake family’s attorney, Ben Crump, didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment. Blake’s uncle Justin Blake, who has been acting as the family’s spokesman, also didn’t immediately respond to a message.

The Justice Department’s findings mirror Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley’s determination in January that Sheskey could successfully argue that he fired in self-defense.

Investigators found that Blake had fought with three officers for several minutes before he was shot, at one point shrugging off a shock from a stun gun, and was trying to get into an SUV when Sheskey tried to stop him by pulling on his shirt. Graveley said video shows Blake turning toward Sheskey with a knife and made a motion toward the officer with the knife.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Peck, 33
Shawnee Co. deputies search for suspect after he rams truck into patrol vehicle
Tyler Blaylock, 20, died of COVID complications Sept. 16, 2021.
Family using son’s death from COVID to urge vaccination, action
Topeka Police arrested Tyrelle Burk Thursday for aggravated burglary and possession of meth.
TPD arrests man who stole from young girl
One person was seriously injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in foggy...
Fog blamed for injury crash Thursday morning in Riley County
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office is looking for Lakota Rigsby, 5.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for five year old girl

Latest News

People listen to speakers at the Chiropractic Society Health Freedom revival Sunday, Sept. 19,...
Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation
FILE - People in the JCPS school board meeting crowd disrupted Tuesday's meeting over armed...
Kansas lawmakers call for answers after FBI requests investigation into parents at school board meetings
TFI unveiled the new facility to the community.
New facility gives kids chance to excercise
The event helps low-income patients that don't have insurance.
HealthAccess raises funds to provide health care access to Shawnee Co. residents