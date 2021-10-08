Experts say your health should be one of your biggest investments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Dr. Vandan Panchal says finances are one of the main reason keeping patients from scheduling an appointment.

He says people distracted by the costs might turn away services - and they shouldn’t.

“Money is an important factor for a lot of patients and sometimes do not have insurance and I tell them “It’s okay” we will wait until you get insurance and then I will order the tests, I always want to have that conversation about costs because I think that’s important,” he said.

The University of Kansas Health System - St. Francis doctor says everyone should prioritize their health.

“As we age we should invest in our health as a way to be better and to prevent future complications of all of the chronic diseases that we have and its all lifestyle changes, so lifestyle diseases like heart disease, cancer, stroke, anxiety, and depression,” said Panchal.

Dr. Panchal had just completed his residency and started his career when the Covid pandemic hit.

“I have a lot of younger patients like GenZ and the younger Millenials that are going through a lot, like anxiety and depression are off the charts with the social media use and the crazy world with the pandemic going on,”.

He says some visits can have negative news, but he tries to motivate his patients to stay positive.

“Give them words of encouragement in terms of “Hey you’re doing great” and you are just being there with them instead of being an authority telling them “This is wrong with you, this is something you should do” like I’m going to give you this homework you should work on this and building those relationships that is very important for me,” he said.

St. Francis says the hospital has resources to work with patients if money is an issue and is keeping them from scheduling a primary care visit and the hospital has lots of availability.

