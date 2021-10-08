Advertisement

Experts say your health should be one of your biggest investments

By Reina Flores
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Dr. Vandan Panchal says finances are one of the main reason keeping patients from scheduling an appointment.

He says people distracted by the costs might turn away services - and they shouldn’t.

“Money is an important factor for a lot of patients and sometimes do not have insurance and I tell them “It’s okay” we will wait until you get insurance and then I will order the tests, I always want to have that conversation about costs because I think that’s important,” he said.

The University of Kansas Health System - St. Francis doctor says everyone should prioritize their health.

“As we age we should invest in our health as a way to be better and to prevent future complications of all of the chronic diseases that we have and its all lifestyle changes, so lifestyle diseases like heart disease, cancer, stroke, anxiety, and depression,” said Panchal.

Dr. Panchal had just completed his residency and started his career when the Covid pandemic hit.

“I have a lot of younger patients like GenZ and the younger Millenials that are going through a lot, like anxiety and depression are off the charts with the social media use and the crazy world with the pandemic going on,”.

He says some visits can have negative news, but he tries to motivate his patients to stay positive.

“Give them words of encouragement in terms of “Hey you’re doing great” and you are just being there with them instead of being an authority telling them “This is wrong with you, this is something you should do” like I’m going to give you this homework you should work on this and building those relationships that is very important for me,” he said.

St. Francis says the hospital has resources to work with patients if money is an issue and is keeping them from scheduling a primary care visit and the hospital has lots of availability.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Peck, 33
Shawnee Co. deputies search for suspect after he rams truck into patrol vehicle
Tyler Blaylock, 20, died of COVID complications Sept. 16, 2021.
Family using son’s death from COVID to urge vaccination, action
Topeka Police arrested Tyrelle Burk Thursday for aggravated burglary and possession of meth.
TPD arrests man who stole from young girl
One person was seriously injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in foggy...
Fog blamed for injury crash Thursday morning in Riley County
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office is looking for Lakota Rigsby, 5.
Missing Shawnee Co. 5-year-old found safe

Latest News

FILE - Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan
New genetics program headed to Manhattan to help identify high-risk cancer patients
Experts say costs should not keep you from keeping up with your health
Experts says costs should not keep you from keeping up with your health
FILE
As TPD vies for reaccreditation, Topekans invited to comment on department’s ability to comply with standards
Clinton Peck, 33
Man who rammed truck into patrol vehicle while running from cops found in Kansas City