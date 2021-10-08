ESU celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Emporia community came together to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Emporia State held its annual Hispanic Heritage Celebracion complete with music, dishes, and activities to reflect Hispanic culture. Organizers say the event is big for Emporia, a city with a populous Hispanic community.

“For Emporia State it’s huge. We have a really big Hispanic population in the community, so to be able to bridge the gap, connect them to campus, recruit new students and engage community members is a big deal.”

The University also held a COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic in the Student Recreation Center.

