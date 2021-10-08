Advertisement

ESU celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

ESU Hispanic Heritage Celebracion
ESU Hispanic Heritage Celebracion(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Emporia community came together to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Emporia State held its annual Hispanic Heritage Celebracion complete with music, dishes, and activities to reflect Hispanic culture. Organizers say the event is big for Emporia, a city with a populous Hispanic community.

“For Emporia State it’s huge. We have a really big Hispanic population in the community, so to be able to bridge the gap, connect them to campus, recruit new students and engage community members is a big deal.”

The University also held a COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic in the Student Recreation Center.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a person whose body was...
TPD no longer investigates Tuesday death as ‘suspicious’
Police were investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday in the 5600 block of S.W....
One injured in early-morning shooting in Southwest Topeka
Clinton Peck, 33
Shawnee Co. deputies search for suspect after he rams truck into patrol vehicle
The Topeka Fire Department said a home collapsed Wednesday morning as firefighters were...
Intentionally set fire causes Topeka home to collapse
Andrell Spates Jr.
Lawrence man arrested in Tennessee for September shooting

Latest News

Washburn preps for in-state foe on Hall of Fame Weekend
Washburn preps for in-state foe on Hall of Fame Weekend
Emporia State travels to UCM for fourth road game of 2021
Emporia State travels to UCM for fourth road game of 2021
Emporia State travels to UCM for fourth road game of 2021
One taken to hospital after accident near Nortonville