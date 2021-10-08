Canine companion invites you to Helping Hands’ Bone Appetit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is holding its Bone Appetit fundraiser in person this year.

The dinner and auction event is Oct. 16 at Prairie Band Casino. Information about the event and a link to register is on the Helping Hands web site.

Bogie, a chihuahua puppy, joined Emi Griess on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event and how it helps the animals.

