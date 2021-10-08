Advertisement

Candle light vigil held for fallen law enforcement officers at Statehouse

Statehouse Candle Light Vigil
Statehouse Candle Light Vigil(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial held a candlelight vigil to honor those who lost their lives serving their community.

The vigil invited fellow officers, family, and anyone who wanted to show their support to honor the fallen officers from across the state.

The crowd gathered on the first floor rotunda of the Statehouse to hear the names of the officers who lost their lives, before moving outside for the blue candle light vigil.

Charles Wilson, the President of the Fraternal Order of Police says the event pays respect to the fallen while inspiring those who still serve.

“It re-strengthens what we do, it gives us purpose, we have a lot of guys who we cant recruit or things we can’t do, but having people coming out and showing support or simply saying thanks is a gentle reminder to those guys to keep doing what they’re doing everyday, waking up and coming to work.”

