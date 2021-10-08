102-year-old veteran to be buried in Wamego

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 102-year-old navy veteran is set to be buried this weekend in Wamego.

Retired Captain Gerald “Jerry” Peddicord will have a private service with full military honors Saturday in Wamego. Cpt. Peddicord served in World War II and the Korean War, and earned several commendations primarily as a carrier fighter pilot for the US Navy. You can read more about his storied life and career here.

There will be family services next week near his home in Texas, where he passed away, last Sunday.

