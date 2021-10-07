Wednesday’s Child - Miguel

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Miguel is described as sweet and helpful. He loves to be outside playing basketball, and going hiking and camping. Inside, Miguel spends time playing video games.

This young man gets along with just about everybody, and is always happy to make a new friend! He loves to chat with older teenagers and adults, and is eager to lend a hand.

But now, he’s the one who needs a hand. He’d like to join a family who will communicate with him and allow him to spend time with friends and be outdoors. A home with structure, guidance, support and attention would work the best!

For more information on Miguel or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call 855-236-7857 or visit AdoptKSKids.org to get a glimpse of the kids who need families.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.